Yusuf Alli Excited as Edo State Gets Best Facilities Award

The joy of Edo State Sports Commission Chairman, Olympian Yusuf Alli, knows no bounds this morning as Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, prepares to receive the above award courtesy of Sportsville on March 1st, 2024 in Lagos.

The longer jumper whose National Record of 8.27m is yet to be broken till date, has this to say; “this is one award that is factual and real. Nobody in the sports industry can dispute the world class facilities we have in the State.

“The Samuel Ogbemudia Sports Complex houses one of the best facilities not only in Nigeria, but Africa. “We also have other facilities scattered around the state. That’s why Edo State is now the destination of sports in Nigeria.

“As we speak, we are preparing to host the NPFL Youth League finals, and you can be sure the young boys will enjoy the use of our top class facilities.” Edo State has become a reference point when it comes to facilities in the Nation, hosting all most all the top tournaments in the past few years.