Yunus Musah On The Verge Of Joining AC Millan

Valencia has gained a reputation as a club that sells its top assets, with many leaving the team every summer. This trend continued in 2023.

Yunus Musah is one of Los Che’s brightest prospects, although he will soon be leaving the club after an agreement with AC Milan has finally been reached for the sale of the American International midfielder, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Musah will join Milan for a combined fee of €20 million, and he will become the second La Liga starlet to make the move to the Rossoneri this summer after Samuel Chukwueze did so earlier this week.

Musah will complete his medical tests next week, and he has agreed to a five-year contract.

Valencia will re-invest the funds in their first team squad, knowing fully well that they boast one of the most envied Academies in all of Europe.