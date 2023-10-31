Yung Duu Reacts As Portable Demands N100m As Settlement Fee

Controversial musician, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has demanded a whopping sum of ₦100m before allowing ex-signee Yung Duu to sign with any record label.

This comes days after Yung Duu and the CEO of Eh God Records, Carter Efe, allegedly made plans to sign him under the label.

During a recent interview, Portable stated that he has heavily invested in his former signee, Yung Duu, and cannot release him without proper payment.

He went further to demand the sum of N100m from any prospective record label that intends to sign Yung Duu in their company.

He said, “He is my boy, I am the one that signed him and spent money on him. Tell him that anyone who is going to sign Yung Duu will pay me N100M.

“That was the same thing Oladips did to Reminisce, look where he is today. Oladips begged me not to let him go so he does not end up like a stray like him,”

A few minutes after Portable’s interview, Yung Duu responded to his boss’s demands while clarifying his relationship with Carter Efe’s label.

He added that Portable is only out for public validation despite being poor of character in private.

Yung Duu said, “N100M for wetin? They are not even trying to sign me, they are only helping me. If you can’t do something for someone and you see someone who can do it, don’t put your hands.

“All you want to do is the one people will see and talk about. There are some bad things you’re doing that you can never show,”

Wahala for Zeh Nation!

Portable say anyone that wants to sign Yung Duu should bring 100 million, Yung Duu vex reply am pic.twitter.com/3694NwIlkY — Oyindamola (@dammiedammie35) October 30, 2023