Yultide: SERHA Distributes Food Items To Ebonyi Residents

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) Ebonyi State Chapter has distributed Christmas food items to residents of Ebonyi State as part of efforts to support vulnerable households and cushion the impact of prevailing economic challenges during the festive season.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, the National Coordinator of SERHA, Belusochukwu Enwere, described the initiative as a practical demonstration of compassion, solidarity and people-centred governance.

He said the gesture was aimed at putting smiles on the faces of Ebonyi residents and reaffirming the commitment of the Renewed Hope Agenda to the welfare of Nigerians at the grassroots.

According to Enwere, Christmas is a season that underscores love, sacrifice and sharing, particularly with the less privileged. He noted that the distribution of food items reflected the true spirit of the season by extending a helping hand to families and individuals in need.

He said: “The Renewed Hope Agenda, under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is anchored on inclusiveness and restoring hope to Nigerians.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with the President’s commitment to cushioning the effects of economic challenges and ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind.”

Enwere described Ebonyi State as a critical part of the South East, commending the resilience, industrious nature and commitment to progress of its people.

The SERHA coordinator said the food distribution was both an appreciation of the people’s support and a reassurance that their welfare remains a priority under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Enwere expressed appreciation to stakeholders who contributed to the success of the programme, including SERHA coordinators, volunteers, community leaders, traditional rulers, women and youth groups, as well as security agencies.

He also commended the Ebonyi State leadership of SERHA for its support for President Tinubu and its efforts to strengthen the Renewed Hope Agenda in the state.

He encouraged beneficiaries to receive the food items in the spirit of goodwill and to continue supporting government policies and programmes targeted at sustainable development, economic empowerment and social stability.

As Nigerians celebrate Christmas and prepare for the new year, Enwere called for renewed unity, peace and collective commitment to progress, stressing that a stronger South East and a more prosperous Nigeria can be achieved through shared effort and cooperation.

He concluded by wishing the people of Ebonyi State a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, praying for good health, peace and renewed hope for all Nigerians.