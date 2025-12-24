Yultide: NUJ FCT Shares Over 600 Bags Of Rice To Journalists

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, Comrade Grace Ike, has reaffirmed her administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of members and the collective advancement of the union, as the council distributed over 600 bags of rice to journalists in Abuja in celebration of the Christmas season.

The gesture, which has become an annual tradition under her leadership, is aimed at cushioning the effects of prevailing economic challenges on members while reinforcing the bonds of unity and solidarity within the council.

Earlier, Comrade Ike, alongside members of the Executive Council, held an end-of-year interactive session with members of the State Executive Council (SEC), comprising chairmen and secretaries of the various chapels.

During the meeting, she briefed them on the progress recorded so far by the council, with particular emphasis on the ongoing construction and remodelling of the NUJ Congress Hall.

She called for sustained cooperation and collaboration among members to further strengthen the council and consolidate the gains already recorded.

The high point of the meeting was the unanimous restatement of confidence in Comrade Ike’s leadership, which was described by NEC members as proactive, pragmatic, purposeful and driven by performance.

Addressing journalists during the distribution of the rice in Abuja, Comrade Ike said the exercise was not merely a seasonal gesture, but a deliberate demonstration of the council’s commitment to the welfare of its members.

“It is with immense joy and gratitude that we gather today for this special moment of sharing and solidarity,” she said. “On behalf of the NUJ FCT Council, I am proud to announce that we are set to distribute over 600 bags of rice to our members as we usher in the Christmas season.

“This gesture is more than a distribution; it is a heartfelt commitment to the welfare of every one of you who tirelessly upholds the pillars of truth, accountability and public service in the Federal Capital Territory.”

She noted that the initiative was being implemented for the second consecutive year, having recorded a remarkable impact during its maiden edition.

“This marks the second consecutive year we have undertaken this initiative, a tradition born from our collective resolve to bring smiles to your faces amid life’s challenges,” Comrade Ike stated. “Last year, we witnessed the joy it sparked in homes, strengthening our bonds as a family united by purpose.”

According to her, the council is determined to ensure that no member is left behind, especially during a season that symbolises love and generosity.

“Today, we build on that legacy, ensuring that no member is left behind. These bags of rice represent not just sustenance for the festive table, but a symbol of our council’s unwavering support for you, our frontline warriors in the fourth estate,” she added.

Comrade Ike further reminded members of the essence of unionism and collective responsibility, particularly at a time when journalists continue to face numerous professional and personal challenges.

“As we approach Christmas, a season of giving, reflection and renewal, let this act remind us of the true essence of our union: solidarity in service,” she said.

“We recognise the sacrifices you make daily, covering stories under pressure, advocating for press freedom and amplifying the voices of the voiceless. Your dedication inspires us, and it is our duty to stand by you, just as you stand for justice.”

She expressed profound appreciation to sponsors, partners and members of the Executive Council for their support, noting that their collective efforts were helping to redefine care and community within the NUJ FCT Council.

“Together, we are rewriting narratives of care and community,” she said.

As members received their bags of rice, the NUJ FCT Chairman urged them to embrace the spirit of the season and carry home not only food items, but also a renewed sense of unity and shared purpose.

“Members, as you receive your bags today, carry home not only rice, but the warmth of our shared journey,” she said. “Merry Christmas in advance, and may this season bring you peace, prosperity and renewed vigour for the year ahead. God bless you all, God bless NUJ FCT, and God bless Nigeria.”

The initiative once again underscores the resolve of the NUJ FCT Council to prioritise the welfare of journalists, while strengthening unity, compassion and shared responsibility within the union.