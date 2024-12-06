Share

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, has banned the use of fireworks, popularly known as “Knockout” or “Banga,” in the state.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph on Friday by the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Ovye Aya, the Commissioner issued this order while briefing members of the Command Management Team at the Command Headquarters in Lokoja.

The Commissioner of Police further disclosed that some criminal elements use fireworks to commit heinous crimes; therefore, the Command will not allow these acts of criminality to continue in the state.

Aya noted that the Commissioner of Police advised parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to desist from playing with knockouts in the state. He added that officers were directed to arrest and prosecute anyone who violates this order.

“The Commissioner of Police further warned that any shop owner who sells or supplies fireworks (Banga) in the state will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he added.

While urging law-abiding Kogites to volunteer information on any shop selling fireworks to the nearest law enforcement agents, Aya asserted that the Commissioner of Police further assures the good people of Kogi State that the police, in synergy with other security agencies, are ever determined to ensure the safety of life and property in the state.

The statement called on all law-abiding members of the public for their cooperation and support by reporting any suspicious activities or objects within their community to the nearest security agents for prompt response.

