Yultide: Foundation Extends Love To Vulnerable People

In the spirit of the yuletide season, the Adorable Foundation International (AFI), a non-governmental organization has extended a helping hand to widows, orphans, and other vulnerable members of society.

Speaking at the foundation’s end-of-the-year widows, orphans and less privileged outreach that took place in Peggi, a suburb in FCT, the Founder of AFI, Princess Ada Okeke-Amam expressed the organization’s commitment to providing the necessary resources and support to enable people to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society.

“The yuletide season is a time for giving and sharing. We are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those who need it most.

“This act of charity is part of the foundation’s ongoing efforts to support marginalized communities and promote social welfare. We are here because of the love we have for villagers.

“Your health is so important to us, we can’t afford to get into Christmas with ailments and that is why we came with a team of medical doctors to screen and give you drugs and eyeglasses to those who may need it.

“We also came with some palliatives for you. This is the season of giving, and this act is to show you that we are not only interested in your health but your general well-being. ”

She urged villagers to stay together in love as that is the reason for the reason while pledging her unconditional love for them.

AFI provided essential items, including medications, food, clothing, and toiletries, to thousands of beneficiaries.

The chief of the Kapagye community, Obadiah Gade, appreciated the founder for the mission God has given to her and for the lives she has touched.

He stressed that the lives of thousands of their people are touched by the foundations’ free medical outreach.

He prayed that the Lord bless her for touching the lives of their people.

The beneficiaries, who were visibly overwhelmed with emotion, expressed their gratitude to the foundation for its kindness and generosity.

The AFI, Abuja Local Organising Chairman Obi Golden said it is the vision of the Founder, Princess to reach out to the less privileged so we are here to make the vision a reality in the lives of people living in the Peggi community.

On the choice of community, the Local Organising Chairman stressed that those in rural areas such as Peggi are the ones who need the touch most.

“Communities like this are where the less privileged live, it makes more impact in their lives, that doesn’t mean there are no less privileged people in city centres but these people need this most. We can see people in abject poverty who can’t afford to take care of their medical needs.

“We are not reaching out to only Christians but Muslims alike because we want to show love and make an impact in the lives of the vulnerable ones.

