Yuletide: Zulum Approves Early Payment Of December Salaries 

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Friday, approved the early payment of December salaries and pensions for all civil servants on the payroll of the state government.

The development was announced on Saturday in a press statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Dauda Illiya, saying the approval made on Friday, December 13, 2024, establishes his commitment to inclusivity and socio-cultural harmony among Borno residents.

According to him, Governor Zulum assured that beneficiaries will receive their payments ahead of the yuletide season to facilitate preparations.

The governor emphasized that no group, whether Christians, Muslims, or others, should feel excluded during the festive period.

“Governor Zulum directed as usual that no affected Christians, Muslims, and others should while away their time without feeling a sense of belonging during and after the yuletide, considering the multi-inclusivity and socio-cultural togetherness that exists between the peaceful people of Borno, especially at this period,” the statement read.

The early salary disbursement aligns with Zulum’s vision to foster peaceful coexistence and enable workers to celebrate the holidays without financial hindrance.

The governor also appealed to beneficiaries to use the opportunity to pray for lasting peace in Borno State and across the nation.

The statement further highlighted the governor’s acknowledgement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which Zulum credits for positively impacting the lives of Borno residents and beyond.

