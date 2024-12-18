Yuletide: Zamfara NSCDC Deploys 550 Personnel For Christmas, New year

Share

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 550 personnel across the state for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Briefing newsmen at the Command’s headquarters in Gusau, the state commandant, Sani Mustapha noted that the deployment was aimed at ensuring a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

Mustapha advised the personnel to be professional in their duties, saying that human life remains more important than any other considerations.

READ ALSO:

He further advised them to cooperate with other security agencies to effectively perform their duties.

The commandant also warned criminals to desist from their activities during the celebrations.

The NSCDC boss also advised members of the public to always cooperate with security operatives by giving them the necessary information.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"