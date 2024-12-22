Yuletide: Yari Donates Foodstuffs, Cows, Cash To Christian Communities In Zamfara

Share

The Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District and former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has urged Christians faithfuls to use the forthcoming Christmas festivities as an avenue to enhance national unity and cohesion and pray for continued peace and progress of Nigeria.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar made the plea on Saturday while presenting 310 bags of 50kg Rice, 16 Cows and One Million Naira Cash to Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), APC Igbo and Yoruba Wings, Igbo and Yoruba Communities all in Zamfara State.

Represented by the Federal Commissioner, Federal Character Commission from Zamfara State, Alh. Sani Garba at the event, Senator Yari also emphasised the need for them to pray for good health and God’s guidance to the nation leaders, especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu so that implementation of his administration policy thrust will be a huge success.

He said the spirituality of Christmas should be of paramount importance to them instead of engaging in some acts of frivolity that has no bearing with the founder of the event, stressing that his focus on assisting them at all times will not be compromised.

Receiving the items on their behalf, Chairman of Christians Association of Nigeria, Zamfara State, Evengelist Michael Tajudeen Azeez Afolabi thanked the Marafan Sokoto for the gesture which he said was not the first of its kind they have been receiving from him even after he left office as Governor since 2019.

Evengelist Michael Afolabi pledged to reciprocate the gesture through prayers, solidarity and support to the donor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

In her remarks, Chairperson of Zamfara State APC Igbo Wing, Mrs. Collins Prayed God Almighty to reward the donor abundantly.

Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Zamfara State chapter has received 200 bags of rice (50kg), 10 cows and one million naira while Igbo and Yoruba APC Wings, Zamfara state, 20 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow, 10 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow respectively.

Also other gifts have been distributed to Igbo and Yoruba communities in Zamfara state, 50 bags of rice (50kg) and two cows, 30 bags of rice (50kg) and two cows respectively.

