Yuletide: WOHAN Visits Old People’s Home, Donates Items

In the spirit of the Christmas season and in furtherance of its commitment to community service and care for the elderly, a non-governmental organisation, Women in Out of Home Advertising Business (WOHAN), has visited the Old People’s Home in Yaba, Lagos, where it donated various food items and essential materials to the facility.

The WOHAN delegation was received by a caregiver at the home, who took members on a guided tour and provided insights into the daily routines, welfare needs, and general living conditions of the elderly residents.

The visit afforded members of the organisation the opportunity to interact closely with the residents, while also observing firsthand the dedication and compassion of the caregivers, which WOHAN commended.

The engagement created moments of joy and bonding, as members of the organisation joined the elderly in singing songs, praising God, and sharing words of encouragement, love, and moral support. The interaction fostered a lively and emotionally uplifting atmosphere for both the residents and the visiting team.

As part of the outreach, WOHAN donated fruits, foodstuffs, a 250-litre deep freezer, Wi-Fi support, adult diapers, toiletries, a filled 25kg gas cylinder, and other essential household items to enhance the comfort and well-being of the residents. The items were formally received by the management of the home.

Speaking on the visit, the Coordinator of WOHAN, Mrs. Adeola Odesanya, described the outreach as impactful and fulfilling, noting that it reinforced the organisation’s mission of compassion, service, and social responsibility.

“The smiles, prayers, and appreciation from the elderly residents served as a strong reminder of the importance of caring for and honouring senior citizens in our society,” she said.

Odesanya reiterated that WOHAN remains committed to supporting vulnerable groups and will continue to explore opportunities to make meaningful contributions to community development.