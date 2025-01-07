Yuletide: Why Abuja Residents Had Peaceful Celebrations

Share

In times past, the Yuletide season used to be a period of rising crime wave, but residents of Abuja experienced peace and tranquility during the last Christmas and New Year celebrations, CALEB ONWE reports

The last Christmas and New Year festivities were relatively peaceful in the Federal Capital Territory. However, little is known about the sacrifices made by various security agencies to achieve this feat .

Inside Abuja gathered that before the Yuletide season fully began, the various security apparatuses of government were activated to nip in the bud any threat to public peace and national security.

Charge to security agencies

In one of the engagements preparatory to the season, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike had charged security agencies to “ take the war to the criminals’ den , and not wait for them to strike.

This declaration followed by other proactive measures such as financial and material motivation were said to had largely contributed to the relative peace and security enjoyed by residents of Abuja Inside Abuja gathered that some weeks into the yuletide, Wike had empowered the security agencies and charged them to live up to their responsibilities.

Wike, did not just motivate them verbally, he equally boosted their morale with material things, capable of ensuring a successful war against the criminals.

Inside Abuja learnt that while the Minister was desirous of having a well secured capital territory, he demonstrated his determination to get all hands on deck when he distributed 50 brand new operational vehicles to different security agencies.

Inside Abuja learnt that out of the 50 Vehicles, the FCT Police Command got 25 , while five ( 5 ) vehicles were allocated to the Department of State Security ( DSS) FCT Command, five (5 ) to NSCDC, five (5 ) to Guards Brigade Nigeria Army; two (2) to Naval unit Abuja, two (2) to 053 NAF Camp Abuja , and six (6 ) to FCT SDAs.

The minister disclosed that his decision to invest more on security agencies was based on the need to boost their capacity to secure the seat of power.

One other measure taken to beef up security across the rural areas of FCT, was the establishment of 12 Divisional Police Headquarters across the six Area Councils of Abuja.

While the minister warned that he would not want to hear of any security lapses during the Yuletide, he also urged residents to give useful information that could aid the operations of the security agencies.

“We must not allow these criminals to strike before we go in. We have to take the war to them. Let them know that we are serious. “People must be alive before they will go to school. So security is key in any government.

The government that cannot take care of their people, protect life and property, has no business to be in government. “So the center of government is security.

But once the people can have confidence that they can sleep with their two eyes closed, then you know that so many other things will follow. “The last four months, we gave out 50 of these vehicles to federal security agencies. Now again, we are providing another 50.

Brand new, not fairly used. “I want to make emphasis on not fairly used. Brand new. And like I said last time, we must not give space”.

Justifying investments

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that while residents of the FCT were deep in their celebrations, the Police like other sister agencies, were busy battling the criminals, resulting in random and multiple raids of different red light zones.

A few days after the Christmas and two days to the new year celebrations, the Police announced a breakthrough it recorded with the arrests of people who were out to disrupt the celebrations.

Information made available by the FCT Police Police Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, showed that the Police was able to comb many criminal hideouts across the territory.

It was also revealed that the. Intelligence gathering of the police and its sting operations yielded enormous results. Inside Abuja learnt that several suspects were arrested from different locations for various offences.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the Police Command achieved notable successes in tackling violent crime and vehicle theft, leading to multiple arrests and the recovery of stolen property.

Police ever-ready

The Police image maker noted that: “On December 26, 2024, police officers responded to a distress call from Najob Guest House in Bwari, where gunfire had been reported. Upon arrival, they discovered 29-year-old Andrew Philemon bleeding from critical injuries after being shot by 33-yearold Obinna Nwigwe.

Nwigwe claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense following a heated argument. At the time of the incident, he was armed with a pump-action rifle.

“A thorough search of Nwigwe’s residence yielded an alarming array of weapons, including five dane guns, one English-made single barrel gun, an AK47 magazine containing 29 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition, four live cartridges, seventeen expanded cartridges, a bow with arrows, various knives, a sword stick, and a toy gun.

Also recovered were a taser and a bulletproof jacket, multiple sets of police uniforms and boots “Andrew Philemon is currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital, while Obinna Nwigwe is expected to face charges once the investigation concludes.

“On December 29, 2024, police were alerted to a vehicle theft reported by 45-year-old Onyeka Vincent, whose car was stolen while parked outside Saint Louis Catholic Church in Byazhin.

Prompt investigative efforts led officers to Suleja, where they found the stolen vehicle in the possession of 45-year-old Evans Omagba.

“During questioning, Omagba confessed to the theft and revealed that he had acted with the help of three accomplices who are still at large.

Additionally, police recovered two more stolen vehicles from Omagba, highlighting the ongoing challenge of vehicle theft in the area”.

Moral support

She disclosed that the Commissioner of Police has advised residents to install security devices in their vehicles to deter car theft and to aid in the swift recovery of stolen property.

Adeh said that the safety and security of the community lay on the active participation of all citizens. “We urge everyone to report any suspicious activities to the police.

The recent incidents reflect the ongoing commitment of the FCT Police Command to uphold public safety and maintain law and order across the Federal Capital Territory. As investigations progress, authorities remain dedicated to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring the wellbeing of residents,” Adeh said.

