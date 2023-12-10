Yuletide: Whiskey , Niche Perfume Brands Unveil Gift Boxes

In the spirit of the Yuletide, which is a season of giving, famous niche perfume brand, Seinde Signature, launched the perfect gift box in collaboration with two of the world’s finest whisky and spirits, Glenfiddich and The Balvenie, both produced by the renowned William Grant & Sons Limited. At Center Point Towers, Lagos, the night of the unveiling was that of class and networking among elite customers of the brands. The remarkable luxury boxes include bottles of Glenfiddich 23, 26, and 30 years, The Balvenie 21 and 25 years, as well as a Luxury Niche Perfume from Seinde Signature, all presented in appropriate sophisticated boxes for the holiday season.

Speaking at the ceremony, Eddy Madaki Meta, Luxury Manager for William Grant and Sons in Nigeria, stated that the innovative idea by Olaseinde Olusola, CEO of Seinde Signature, was to give their top-tier clients a one-of-a- kind experience this Christmas season. “So, we are thinking about December, and we asked ourselves ‘What do you gift someone that goes beyond just a physical gift? People like to enjoy great scents because you walk into a room, people notice. Any time you smell it, you remember where it came from, the emotions behind it. So, we came up with this collaborative idea to build these boxes for those of our top clients whom you have to think very well about the gift to give them.

Those kind of clients that you cannot give just any gift. To give them the opportunity to collect more than a product but an experience that will last forever. “We have done a lot of collaborations, taking care of our high networth individuals in Nigeria, who like exclusive and non-replicated experiences,” he said. “Seinde Signature collects some of the best niche perfume in the world, and we’re thinking around December when you’re thinking about what to present someone, you should think about something more than a physical gift. We know people like amazing spirits and great scents.

So, we came up with the idea to make these boxes, host our top clients, and allow them to get more than just the product but more about the once-in-a-lifetime experience. That is the driving force behind the holiday gifting package,” he added. Speaking about what the Collaboration means to Seinde Signature, Olaseinde Olusola, CEO of Seinde Signature, said that the company has collaborated with a lot of companies, and this December alone, they have five different companies that want to collaborate with it. “So, we believe that we can’t exist by ourselves.

Nobody is built to exist by themselves. This means a lot to us, and we are very excited about this particularly because of the nature of what they sell. It is obvious, that this is December. The gift boxes are gifts for the gifting season. This would be on for Valentine’s, Father’s Day and many other celebrations,” he said.