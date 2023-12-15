Yuletide: We’ll Provide Watertight Security in Lagos -New CP

The new Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, has assured that there will be watertight security during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state. Fayoade gave the assurance yesterday while inter- acting with journalists after taking over as the new CP of Lagos Command. Fayoade said he took over the baton of leader- ship from DCP Waheed Ayinllara, who was the acting CP.

Ayinllara took over from the former police boss, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, after his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector- General of Police, now in charge of Federal Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon Lagos. Fayoade said that the command was going to work in synergy with other security agencies to secure all areas of Lagos, through the air, land and water and also check the perennial traffic in the state.

“Residents of Lagos should go about their nor- mal businesses, they should enjoy their Christmas and New Year. “We are going to provide a watertight security that will protect lives and properties. Our men will be visible at all areas, fun centres, our patrol will be very effective. Christmas and New Year will be crime free,” he assured. The new commissioner commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, for his unwavering support and commitment to the is- sue of security and safety in the state.

He also appreciated his predecessor, AIG Idowu Owohunwa and the Acting CP, DCP Waheed Ayilara, who held forth, sustained and improved on the established security architecture in the state. Fayoade pledge his ab- solute dedication, commitment and resolve to the principles of justice and community safety in Lagos. According to him, his unalloyed commitment and that of the officers and men of the Command is to ensure the safety and security of the people of the state.

“This will be achieved through practical, proactive policing, community engagement, strict and effective law enforcement strategies. I am determined to create a peaceful and crime free environment in which all residents of the state can flourish,” he said. The new police boss noted that his vision for effective policing of Lagos will rest on the same pillars, which include community engagement and crime prevention and reduction among others.

On kidnapping, cultism and robbery/traffic robbery, Fayoade said that a special focus will be on these crimes as they negatively impact the citizens and society. The police boss said that they will have aggressive pursuit of violators of law and ensured the public space was dominated by the officers.