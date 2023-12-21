Yuletide: UBA Doles Out N36M To Customers in Super Savers Draw

In line with its usual custom of rewarding loyalty especially during the yuletide season, Africa’s Global Bank – United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc- has rewarded its loyal customers in the just concluded UBA Super Savers Draws giving out over N36million in cash prizes.

The winners were announced following a highly transparent draw which held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House on Thursday, and was witnessed by members of the press as well as representatives of the Federal Consumer Protection Council (FCPC) and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

A UBA Bumper account customer, Fabian Matthew Okon, copped the biggest prize of the day, as he won the N10 million jackpot, while Abiodun Joseph Aduramigba, emerged winner of the N5m star price for the day. Kahalla Mohammed was the lucky winner of the N1.8 mil- lion rent for a year cash prize. Ten lucky savings/current account holders: Emmanuel Onyeka Ozoude; Nneka Ali Ologwu; Juliana Obioma Idoko;

ThankGod Gagbe; Babayo Dahiru; Ahmad Hamza; Wisdom Otaghogho; Ecdelson Chukwuemeka Amusa; Genom Isaac Ji- brin and Atimanu Eunice Bala, emerged lucky winners of N1m each; while Monica Onuzurike, a bumper account holder carted N500k shopping voucher. In another category; 15 Kid- ddies and Teens account holders: Giovanni Chidera Ikwuagwu; Brinemigha Prince, Prezide; Oguzie Ugonna Mitchell-Chris; Chimamanda Chikamso Samuel Louis-Okafor;

Oyebola Jayden Okikiola; Ugomsinachi Emmanuel Obiegbunam; Bonaventure Odira Udoyibo; Jayden Obehi Lucky; Chimdiebube Joan Ugoma; Isaac Ibrahim; Emmanuel Dominion Innocent; Daniel Tamarakuro Oyadonghan; Ay- ibanugha Lawson; Muhammad Mohammed Murtala and Abdul- lah Ndanusa Abdulkadir were each rewarded with N200,000 each. On the other hand, Onyinye- chukwu Perpetua Okechukwu;

Chinenye Christiana Ukaobasi; David Ayomide Olarewaju; Malik Olamide Mustapha; Mujaheed Abdulwahab; Grace Amarachi Nduka; Izoduwa Theophilus Umweni; Ibironke Mercy Temitayo; Fatima Bello and Sandra Luevese Akaahan were the 10 UBA Next Gen account holders who each won N180,000 pocket money.

The 35 winners of N100,000 each were: Lantyo Clement Aon- dohemba; Chibuike Godwin Oluchukwu; Sunday Miracle Ukah; Sonia Igho; Chukwuebuka Vic- tor Wilfred; Friday Emmanuel Okon; Ajao Ramota Abiola; Comfort Ifeoluwa Jonathan; Abisoye Oluwakemi Agbeja; Kurah Rejoice; Rukkayya Ibrahim; Confidence Loveday; Gift Nke Yusuf; Salamat Onize Hadi; Hadiza Lawal; Stonia Oghenekevwe Ohwofa; Anthonia Adesua Ukazu; Alimo Ajoke Usman and Hassana Zubairu.