Yuletide: Tow Path Of Peaceful Coexistence, Oluremi Tinubu Tells Nigerians

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to tow the path of peaceful coexistence citing the Holy Bible which underscores it as a prerequisite for prosperity.

She stated this in Kaduna during the Annual Distribution of Food Items to the Christian Northern Nigeria Political Forum (CNNPF) for Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

According to her spokesperson, Busola Kikoyi, the First Lady expressed the hope that the country would be better notwithstanding the narrative pervading the world presently.

“Let us all stay and make Nigeria great again. Good things are already happening in this country,” she said. Mrs. Tinubu commended the various steps taken by the Kaduna State Governor in a bid to achieve religious harmony in the state, which she said other states should emulate.

She added: “I want to use this opportunity to call on all Nigerians to live in peace with one another and to be our brothers’ keepers.

“Let us remember that true nation-building is only possible where peace and harmony prevail. God, in His wisdom, placed us together for a purpose, and certainly not for conflict or division.