Yuletide: Tinubu Calls For Unity, Compassion, Renewed Hope

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to Nigerians and Christians worldwide in his 2024 Christmas message.

Reflecting on the essence of the season, President Tinubu emphasized the themes of love, peace, and unity, urging Nigerians to renew their hope and belief in the nation’s progress.

In his address, Tinubu acknowledged the recent tragic events in Ibadan, Okija, and Abuja, expressing profound sadness for the loss and pain endured by affected families.

He extended prayers for healing and peace, emphasizing the importance of compassion and support for those facing challenges, whether due to natural disasters, accidents, or other adversities.

The President also highlighted the need for collective kindness, urging citizens to reach out to their neighbours, family members, and others in need.

“Kindness transcends financial status,” he noted, calling for a spirit of encouragement and solidarity among Nigerians.

Tinubu expressed gratitude to the nation’s armed forces for their sacrifices in safeguarding the country, calling for prayers and unwavering support for them.

He also urged Nigerians to support their leaders to achieve a prosperous and united nation.

The President assured citizens that his administration is taking measures to ease holiday travel, including free train services and subsidized road transport on 144 routes nationwide.

He wished travellers safe journeys and expressed optimism for Nigeria’s future, emphasizing the nation’s path of restoration and progress.

Also, Tinubu wished all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, reminding them of the enduring presence of Jesus Christ as a source of hope and solace.

