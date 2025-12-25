Yuletide: Tight Security As Residents Troop To Recreational Parks

There was tight security around major recreational parks around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday as residents in large numbers trooped out to celebrate Christmas with family members.

Well armed operatives of a combined team of the Police, Department of State Security (DSS), Civil Defence, other paramilitary organizations and members of the local vigilantes were sighted at the popular Millennium park and the Unity Fountain.

The tightened security was also observed at the privately owned Magic Land Amusement park and other places.

At the Millennium park, residents were not allowed to move in with their vehicles, but directed to the Unity Fountain to park and then walk back into the expansive recreational green area of the Millennium park.

While no security operatives spoke on the tight security arrangements, it may not be unconnected with the breach of security in Maiduguri, Borno State, following a bomb blast inside a mosque, said to have killed some worshippers while also injuring many.

Earlier, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike had directed security agencies to beef up security across the nation’s capital, to ensure that residents celebrate the Yuletide with adequate security.

Also, the FCT Police Commissioner, CP Miller Dantawaye had also directed officers of the Command to conduct a show of force and confidence building patrol across strategic locations within the FCT metropolis.

New Telegraph learnt that the exercise was aimed at boosting public confidence, deterring criminal elements, and demonstrating the Command’s operational readiness to safeguard residents and visitors ahead of the festive season.

“ The patrol covered key locations within the city, including but not limited to Wuse Market, Garki Area 10, Area 1, Garki Modern Market, Durumi, Berger, Maitama, and Mabushi, as part of a deliberate strategy to ensure high police visibility in busy commercial centres, recreational centers, worship centres, residential districts, and major transit corridors.

“The operation was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DCP Isyaku Sharu, and featured the deployment of personnel and operational assets to identified flashpoints and public spaces across the metropolis”