Yuletide: There Won’t Ever Be Fuel Queues Again In Nigeria, Dangote Assures

As yuletide approaches, the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has assured that there would not be fuel scarcity in Nigeria and her neighbouring countries again.

Dangote, who hinted that the expansion project by his refinery at completion would make the company the largest by 2028, gave this assurance while fielding questions from journalists after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

The industrialist, who called on the government to provide enabling environment for local investors in order to create jobs for the teeming masses instead of harping on foreign investments, projected a boom in solid minerals export when the Olokola Seaport, being developed by his company, is completed.

Dangote equally disclosed his plans to take over the fertilizer market in the African continent as soon as his Urea plant is fully in place. On elimination of fuel queues in the country, Dangote said “If you look at it, in Nigeria we have been having fuel queues since 1972 and you know, we have actually removed those queues.

It’s not about actually relying on imports. For the first time, we’re actually suppliers to Europe and US. Today, we have written to NMDPRA, the midstream regulator, and we have confirmed to him that we can supply 50 million every day.

And you know there won’t be queues at all, because I can tell you for nothing right now, even while we’re servicing the refineries, there are no queues, you know. So question of getting queues is history.

It will never, ever happen by the grace of God, no more. That’s number one. “Number two, even our neighboring countries; they won’t have queues at all, you know, because they can buy from us, but official purchase. By February, we’ll be able to supply about 15 to 20 million liters more than the consumption of Nigeria.

So we still have to export. So with that, that is fine, and people who are even like in plastic industries, we will fully serve the domestic market, which they used to use about $350, to $400 million to import. We’ll take that one out.