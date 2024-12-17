Yuletide: Sparkles Of Smiles, Joy For Vulnerable Women

Share

It was indeed a heartwarming tale of compassion and giving back to the society, especially vulnerable women and widows.

Sparkles of joy hovered over the atmosphere as many of the women who had arrived with gloomy faces, were later found beaming with smiles.

This was the situation at the 2024 edition of the “Annual End of the Year Reach Out,” organised by an Abuja based non governmental organization, Helpline Social Support Initiative.

This year’s event held within the spacious playground of Area 1 Primary school, Garki, had a large number of vulnerable women and widows from different communities across the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

The atmosphere of joy was heightened with the sight of heaps of food stuff, clothing and several other gift items meant for the women.

A wave of goodwill messages from partner organisations and individuals set the stage for the event. The participants danced to the tunes and rhythms of the music blaring from the sound system.

Inside Abuja observed that even some vulnerable women who came on wheelchairs to the venue and couldn’t join the dancing floor, still danced, shaking their bodies on their wheelchairs.

Annual ritual

President, Helpline Social Support Initiative, Dr Jumai Ahmadu said that her foundation has been hosting the event for the past 21 years.

She disclosed that the organisation have been working tirelessly with a group of dedicated individuals to bring warmth and happiness of vulnerable women who are often overlooked by the society.

Ahmadu noted that the nonprofit organization is committed to empowering women, spearheading a heartwarming initiative to brighten the yuletide for these women.

She explained that society can be a better place for everyone when the welfare of vulnerable women, e.g., single mothers, victims of domestic abuse, women with disabilities, are adequately taken care of.

According to her, while the festive season is a time for joy and togetherness, it can be a period of hardship and loneliness for the vulnerable women.

She noted that her passion is to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable women by filling their hearts with hope and their homes with love.

“With gratitude to God, the Helpline Social Support Initiative End of Year Outreach in Abuja was filled with love as we supported vulnerable widows and women, ensuring they have a memorable Christmas celebration.

We sincerely thank our partners, family, and friends for standing by us in the past 21 years. “Your unwavering support has been instrumental in our mission, making it possible for us to touch lives and provide hope.

Special thanks to our volunteers, whose dedication and compassion shine brightly, and to our donors, whose generosity fuels our initiatives.

Every act of kindness counts, and together, we’re creating lasting change in our community,” Ahmadu said.

Skill acquisition

Inside Abuja gathered that apart from gifting the women with foodstuff and other items, many of them have benefited from the Skill Acquisition programme of the organization.

Ahmadu disclosed that the organization had collaborated with several agencies, both private and public, to empower the women with valuable skills to improve their livelihoods.

It was also observed that some of the benefiting women groups displayed the products of craft and trades they have learnt from the initiatives of the organization, at the venue of the event.

Interventions

Some of the partners who were present pledged to expand their support for the women and also ensure that more beneficiaries were reached.

Amb. Zainab Mohammed, who represented the Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Emerging Market Hub, encouraged the benefiting women to acquire more skills, so as to have more streams of income.

Another partner, Amb. Ngozi Judit, the founder of Buy Naija Project Office, pledged to help in off-taking the products of the women and promote those that are exportable.

Judit encouraged the women to shun idleness, and embrace the spirit of hard work, noting that productivity can enhance their standard of life . She urged the women to always make judicious use of the cash gifts they receive.

Beneficiaries

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Terdoo Ubah could not contain her joy when she displayed a packaged plantain flour she produced through the knowledge she acquired from one of the skills initiative of the organization.

Ubah stated that with her product that is already gaining patronage in the market, she can now feed her family and meet other basic needs.

While she appreciated the gesture of the organization, she encouraged other beneficiaries to take very seriously the knowledge gained from the skills acquisition programme.

According to her, the organisation and other partners were not just feeding the women, but also empowering them to be economically independent and self reliant.

