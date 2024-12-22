Yuletide: SOP Initiative, Yellow Foundation Impact Over 500 Families

Share

In bringing hope and joy to families in need during the festive season, the Symphony of Praise (SOP) Initiative, in collaboration with Yeloto Inc. African Children Foundation, hosted its Food Box 2024 Project.

The event held at Jakande Estate, Lagos, featured Daniel Etim Effiong who played interactive games with participants and distributed essential food supplies to 500 families, including 292 registered beneficiaries and over 200 unregistered ones.

In his opening speech, President of SOP Initiative, Oluwaseun Ayeni, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to tackling food insecurity and fostering unity.

“This event is not just about distributing food; it’s about sharing hope, building unity, and showing love to those who need it most. Together, we are proving that small actions, when multiplied by community effort, can create lasting impact.

“This is just the beginning, we envision a future where no family has to worry about hunger, and together with our partners, we will continue working towards that goal,” Ayeni stated.

He also made known that the SOP Initiative continues to establish itself as a model NGO focused on addressing other critical needs in underserved communities.

Adding that the organisation’s holistic approach combines immediate relief with long-term empowerment, making it a valuable partner for UNICEF, USAID, the World Food Programme and other international organisations.

The Public Relations Officer of Yeloto Inc., Mr. Idowu, in his speech, emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing societal challenges.

“Through partnerships like this, we can do more than provide temporary relief; we can inspire hope and create sustainable solutions for communities in need,” he remarked.

One of the community leaders, Mr. Oluwaseyi Adegoke Adeyemo, offered prayers for the upliftment of the SOP Initiative and Yellow Foundation. He, however,

underscored the unity and shared responsibility required to uplift vulnerable families.

