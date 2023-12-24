Yuletide: Sokoto Doles Out N1m Foodstuff To 25 Resident Communities Associations

The Sokoto State Government has provided N1 million and food items to each of the 25 associations of the resident communities in the state to celebrate Christmas and New Year with ease.

Distributing the cash and food items to the leaders of each group, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Resident Communities and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajiya Maryam Suleiman Dimaas said the gesture was to assist the members in celebrating the festivities without difficulties.

Dimaas who presented each of the beneficial groups with cash of one million naira, 10 bags of 50kg parboil rice,10 cartoons of spaghetti and 5 jerry cans of 50 liters of vegetable oil said the gesture was the first of its kind in the state.

She equally urged the residence communities in the state to reciprocate the gesture through continue support to the Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s led government in living in peace and harmony with their host communities across the state.

The Special Adviser also assures the communities that the exercise which was part of the present state government nine points smart agenda and an extension of the former governor Aliyu Wamakko system of administration that places welfare to the people as its top priority .

She further charged members of the residents communities to cooperate and work in synergy under the umbrella of one associations to foster unity ,brotherliness for the development of the state and entire nation .

Responding , Chairmen Residence Communities in the state, Mr. Olubumi Dare and Okwuchukwu Nnodu expressed delighted for the assistance which they noted will go along way in strengthening the cordial relationship with the state government and their host communities.