Yuletide: Sokoto CP Felicitates Christian Faithful, Assures Hitch-Free Festivities

In anticipation of the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, scheduled for December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025, respectively, the Sokoto State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Ahmed Musa has extended his warm wishes to the citizens of the state.

A statement issued by ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, Police Public Relations Officer for the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of residents before, during, and after these celebrations.

The Command, in collaboration with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders, is dedicated to ensuring a peaceful festive period.

To achieve this, the Commissioner of Police has mandated the deployment of sufficient personnel, including conventional police and tactical teams, along with necessary logistics to guarantee comprehensive security at strategic locations across the state.

All personnel assigned to this task have been instructed to maintain a professional and civil demeanour while executing their duties effectively.

The Commissioner of Police wishes the general public a joyful Christmas and New Year celebration, urging all citizens to use this time for introspection and to offer prayers for the peace, progress, and unity of both the state and the nation.

As the Christian community commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Commissioner expresses goodwill to the public and calls upon religious leaders, worshippers, and residents to cooperate with the police and other security agencies.

Comprehensive security measures have been established to facilitate a seamless celebration.

The Commissioner has directed all Area Commanders, Departmental Heads, and Divisional Police Officers to implement both overt and covert security operations to protect lives and property.

Security coverage will be provided at all places of worship and recreational centres, and proactive measures will be taken at identified trouble spots.

All police divisions have been instructed to enhance their neighbourhood policing strategies.

Consequently, a high-visibility policing approach will be maintained before, during, and after the celebrations.

Police patrol vehicles will be strategically positioned along highways, while undercover operatives and foot patrol officers will ensure coverage in all areas.

In the event of any emergencies, members of the public are encouraged to visit the nearest police station and report any incidents.

Emergency contact numbers are available: 08032345167 and 08032861946.

