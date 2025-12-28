Yuletide: SERHA Extends Food Support To Enugu Communities

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has distributed food items to residents of Enugu State as part of efforts to support households and promote food security during the festive season. Speaking at the event, the National Coordinator of SERHA, Belusochukwu Enwere, said the exercise was more than a humanitarian gesture, describing it as a symbol of hope, solidarity and unity in celebration of the birth of Christ.

He noted that the initiative reflects the people-centred philosophy of the Renewed Hope Agenda being championed by the current administration. According to him, governance should be measured not only by policies and statistics but by how government actions translate into tangible relief and improved living conditions for ordinary citizens.

Enwere added that the food distribution underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring that government policies have a direct and positive impact on the lives of Nigerians. He said, “Food security remains a major challenge confronting our nation, and it is in recognition of this reality that SERHA has intervened by bringing food support directly to the grassroots.”

Enwere described the exercise as a modest contribution aimed at helping families in Enugu State put food on their tables during the Christmas season. While acknowledging that food items alone cannot resolve all socioeconomic challenges, Enwere stressed that the gesture sends a clear message that the people are not forgotten and that support remains within reach.

He reaffirmed SERHA’s commitment to inclusive development, equity and shared prosperity across the South East. The SERHA coordinator commended President Tinubu for the establishment of the South East Development Commission, which he said is driving significant development across the region.

He also praised the administration for the inclusion of young Nigerians in governance, describing it as a commendable step towards national growth and sustainability.