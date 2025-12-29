Yuletide: RHA Distributes Food Items To Ebonyi Youths, Women

The National Coordinator of Renewed Hope Agenda Initiative (South-East) Mr Belusochukwu Enwere, has distributed food items to youths and women across the 13 Local Government areas of Enonyi State.

The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, is anchored on inclusiveness, people-centered governance and restoring hope to Nigerians.

Distributing the items to the beneficiaries, Enwere said that the gesture which was in the spirit of the festive seasons would be shared across the council areas.

Enwere said the event was a practical demonstration of compassion, solidarity, and commitment geared towards improving the people’s welfare.

“Christmas is a season of love, sacrifice, and sharing, it reminds us of the importance of caring for one another particularly the vulnerable”

“This distribution embodies the true spirit of Christmas which is extending a helping hand and putting smiles on the faces of our people.

He noted that the initiative aligned perfectly with the President’s commitment to cushion effects of the economic challenges facing Nigerians.

“Ebonyi holds a special place in the south- east and in our collective development aspirations.

“The industrious spirit of Ebonyi people, their resilience and commitment to progress deserve continuous support”

“This distribution is a token of our appreciation and reassurance that the Renewed Hope Agenda recognizes and values the welfare of the people especially at the grassroots.”

Earlier in a statement, the Ebonyi State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Agenda Mr James Alaka, said the distribution shows President Tinubu’s magnanimity in showing that he is with them this festive season.

Alaka said that Mr President realizes the economic challenges facing the people and was doing his best to make everybody feel the positive change.

“We believe that it is not good to change the goal post at the middle of the game as the President has navigated governance well in the country.

“We in the south -east will support him to continue in his desire to make the zone prominent in Nigeria.”

In a response, one of the beneficiaries Miss Jane Agbi, thanked the agenda’s coordinating group for the items stating that the people would support President Tinubu in his endeavours.