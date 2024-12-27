Yuletide: Renewed Hope’s SMEDAN Gifts Delta Constituents

Share

The Renewed Hope pursuit of President Bola Tinubu has received boost as the Director-General of the Small Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Mr Charles Odii gave Christmas gifts to his constituents in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The DG splashed 500 bags of rice randomly to constituents. 27 units of 25kg and 300 units of 10kg bags to each of the 11 wards in the locality.

He urged the people to keep hope alive as the President’s mantra would in due course manifest its encapsulation. He said the President has make impressive progress with topnotch policies to address the economic quagmire of the country.

He advised indigenes of the area and Nigerians to continue to support the President in his pursuit to ensure a much better Nigeria. He said, “When you fight corruption, the menace will definitely fight back.

What we face today is the impact of corruption fighting back, not ill-fated policies by President Tinubu, as being painted by detractors who are in desperate move to grab power.”

