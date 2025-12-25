Yuletide: Promote Love, Peaceful Co-Existence, Sen. Alli Urges Nigerians

Senator (Dr.) Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has felicitated with Christians in Oyo State and across Nigeria on the celebration of Christmas, describing the season as a divine reminder of love, peace and sacrifice for humanity.

The lawmaker said the birth of Jesus Christ symbolizes hope for mankind and called on Nigerians to embrace virtues of selflessness, compassion, tolerance and unity, particularly as the nation continues to work towards economic recovery and sustainable development.

Senator Alli urged citizens to use the festive period to strengthen family bonds, promote peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths and cultures, and extend love and support to the less privileged in society, noting that shared kindness represents the true essence of Christmas.

While wishing Christians a blissful celebration, the senator prayed that the joy of Christmas would bring renewed hope, good health and prosperity for all.

He also assured the people of Oyo South of his continued commitment to quality representation and people-oriented legislation in the coming year.