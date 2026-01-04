Yuletide: Pro-Tinubu Group Lauds Deputy Speaker’s PISE Project

…Commends Kalu’s Support for President

The Renewed Hope Coalition, a pro-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu advocacy group, has hailed the Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P) initiated by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for contributing to the relatively peaceful Yuletide season experienced in the South East region this year.

In a statement issued in Enugu, the National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Coalition, Comrade Emmanuel Okoro, described the 2025 Christmas and New Year celebrations in the South East as a marked departure from previous years plagued by insecurity and enforced sit-at-home orders.

“Unlike in the past, when fear and tension dominated the festive period due to unrest, this year’s Yuletide has been remarkably calm, allowing families to travel home freely, reunite, and celebrate in peace,” Okoro said.

“We attribute this positive development largely to the non-kinetic approach of the Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P), convened by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.”

The group praised PISE-P’s focus on reconciliation, community engagement, and development initiatives as key factors in restoring stability and confidence in the region.

Launched in late 2023, the project has continued to promote dialogue and socio-economic programs aimed at addressing the root causes of insecurity without reliance on military force alone.

The Renewed Hope Coalition also commended Rt. Hon. Kalu for his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

During his recent annual end-of-year town hall meeting in Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State, Kalu highlighted the fruits of the President’s bold economic reforms and expressed gratitude for the administration’s inclusive policies.

“We salute the Deputy Speaker for his steadfast loyalty to the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Okoro added.

“His legislative achievements, constituency projects, and peace-building efforts align perfectly with President Tinubu’s vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

#Kalu’s recent announcement of a ₦1 billion donation to support 2,000 MSME start-ups in Abia State, alongside palliatives and infrastructure developments, further demonstrates his commitment to uplifting the people.”

The group called on all stakeholders in the South East to sustain the momentum of peace and rally behind initiatives like PISE-P, while urging continued support for President Tinubu’s transformative leadership.

“As we enter 2026, the Renewed Hope Coalition remains confident that with leaders like Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu championing peace and progress, the South East will fully reclaim its position as the economic powerhouse of Nigeria,” the statement added.