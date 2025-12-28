Yuletide: Poor Roads, Poverty, High Fares Leave Nigerians Gloomy

• No ‘allawee’ to celebrate Christmas, we couldn’t travel – Corps members • We got more passengers this year than last year– Drivers • Why people lament high airfares during Yuletide – Worker.

Every year, Christmas, the annual festival to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, is held by Christian faithful across the world on December 25. But beyond the celebration, LADESOPE LADELOKUN and LAHANMI ADEYEMI report on the travel economy during the season and how poor road infrastructure and hike in fares leave Nigerians groaning.

Beyond the celebration of Christ, Christmas, for many, is a season for millions to avail themselves the opportunity to bond with families, friends and loved ones. Being one of the busiest travel periods, Nigerians, from East to West, North to South, defy the threat of insecurity and economic headwinds to hit motor parks and airports for what is deemed an annual ritual.

This is even as commuters, particularly to the South East region, lament what they described as the deplorable conditions of roads; something they claim has displaced the joy of homecoming, precipitating agonies and frustration instead.

In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, Nigerians shared their travel experiences, battles with dilapidated road infrastructure and the cost of travelling amid insecurity and the joy of celebration.

Passengers speak

Lanre Adebayo has his family at Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. For him, travelling every December is an annual ritual, regardless of any hike in fares. “Travelling is a yearly thing for me because my family is there. Whether it is costly or not, I just have to bear it.

I paid N10,000 last year, I’m paying N13,000 this year. I think it is fair. You can see traffic jams everywhere, drivers spend more on fuel. From here (Ojota) to Abeokuta is over N5,000. Ekiti is five times the distance between Lagos and Abeokuta. So, I think N13,000 is fair,” he said. Another passenger, who simply identified himself as Surveyor Shittu, expressed disappointment that fares failed to drop despite announcements about crashing fuel price.

He said: “I expected fares to drop this year but I’m surprised it has been reviewed higher. Sagamu to Lagos is N2,000. There has been a slash in fuel price’. I think it is about N750 now, but it’s not reflected in the fares.” Emmanuel Niji, a University of Ilorin undergraduate, said: “I used to board it at N9,000. I came back only to pay N14,000. I think it’s because of the season.”

At EFEX park near Mowe bus stop, a Benin-bound passenger, Esther Ehime, said she was only compelled to travel for Christmas because of a wedding ceremony she would attend during the festive period, lamenting what she called the prohibitive hike in fares.

“If not for the ceremony I’m travelling for, I would have stayed back. What am I celebrating about Christmas that I can’t celebrate here? N24,000 is on the high side. People should take it easy. We are our own enemies,” she lamented Meanwhile, a visit to Ojota park revealed that the same journey costs N16,500 .

At Berger park, Tajudeen Bello, decried what he called the exploitative fare by motorists during festive seasons. “We know this is their time but it is shocking that what we paid N25,000 for last year is now N32,000. It’s not that we are paying more for fuel. I can’t understand it,” Bello asserted.

No ‘allawee’ to celebrate Christmas, we can’t travel Corps member

A Facebook post by the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps ,Brig Gen OO Nafiu, has attracted mixed reactions from corps members. The Director General had sent a Christmas message to corps members, wishing them a Merry Christmas.

While some applauded him, many asked why their allowance would not be paid before December 25 to really have a Merry Christmas. For some, who intended to travel to join their families for Christmas, the failure to pay their December allowance before 25th halted that move.

Below is the message of the Director General. “NYSC Director General’s Christmas message to Corps Members and Staff “Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas! Christmas is a season of love, peace, unity, and service to humanity, which incidentally, are part of the time-tested values of the NYSC. As you celebrate, continue to reflect these in your conduct as proud members of the NYSC family.

Let us remain united in our diversity and committed to building a stronger nation together. Nigeria is ours Nigeria we serve. Merry Christmas! Brig Gen OO Nafiu Director General.” Reacting, Dangara Abel wrote: “The DG should explain to Nigerians why the arrears of ex corp members have not been paid.

And not paying allowances to serving corp members to enjoy the festive is totally uncalled for.” Godie Damilola wrote: “Daddy, how we go enjoy this Christmas without Allawee Reason am Na.”

A corps member, who simply gave his name as Opeyemi, lamented in a chat with Sunday Telegraph that she had planned to travel to join her family for Christmas but couldn’t because she had not been paid. “I had thought they would be humane enough to pay our allowance before Christmas but we didn’t get it. I planned to travel with my friends to Lagos. That was obviously not possible since the money didn’t come,” she said.

Load carriers smile to the bank

Mrs Sade Adeosun had just arrived from Ibadan at Berger park. Her final destination was Ifo. Knowing she would need the assistance of load carriers, two young men sought to assist her to carry her four big bags. A mild drama, however, ensued after an obviously older and stronger man chased his competitor away for charging N500.

Incensed, Adeosun vowed not to patronise the said stronger man, who had billed her N1000 for the same job. But he would not give up as he made attempts to do the job he was not sanctioned to do. Suddenly, his angered boss, who had been watching closely, rained punches on him as he said: “You are a very wicked man. A boy wanted to do what you refused to do for N500, you punched him and chased him away.

Why are you doing this to this old woman? Why are you so greedy and heartless?” At another spot at the park, three young men were seen milling around a young lady, who needed to be assisted to carry her bags after alighting from a bus that had passengers from Ilorin, Kwara State. One of the young men was heard saying : “ It’s not our style to bill you very high so you would start bargaining. We could have asked you to pay N5,000, so that you would begin to bargain, but we asked you to pay N3,500.”

Roads as nightmares

As Nigerians travel for Christmas, multiple reports indicated that a number of Nigerians were trapped in hellish traffic jams occasioned by bad roads. A commuter, who simply gave his name as Destiny, said: “There is serious traffic on the road.

A bus going to Abuja just got to Ore this morning after the bus departed around 11:00am, which is as a result of bad roads. From Benin to Bypass, there are bad roads around that area and that adds to the travel time for road users and also stress. The security has improved as there are police men and soldiers on the roads but they still collect tokens.”

A driver with Chisco Transport in the Jibowu area of Lagos, who simply identified himself as Peter, said: “If I may say, this year is more difficult than last year but the major problems we had last year were insecurity and bad roads, but what we have now is bad road. A journey of two hours is now eight hours. And for insecurity, the situation has improved even though there are bad roads which cause a lot of traffic.

So, I am appealing to the government to help fix the roads, so that our travels can be easier as many people will be using these roads.” In a viral video showing the sorry state of roads, a South East-bound traveller was heard saying: “I have been on this road for the past three days and I don’t know why we have the honourable Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, who has been the minister for the past three years with this kind of bad road all over Nigeria.

I’ve been on this road for the past three days because I’m going back to the East…Why should I be on the road for three days? He is using the money he is supposed to use for this road to build coastal roads that lead to nowhere while we have existing roads that need to be fixed.”

FG’s free train ride, bus fares slash as succour?

In a bid to ease the financial burden of holiday transportation, President Bola Tinubu had approved that the Federal Government should intervene to bring down the cost of public transportation to allow Nigerians, who want to travel to visit their loved ones and hometowns to do so without stress and the extra burden imposed by the high cost of transport. At a press conference addressed by the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, the minister said:

“In the spirit of Christmas and the end of year festivities, President Bola Tinubu, in another demonstration of love for Nigerians, has approved that the Federal Government should intervene to bring down the cost of public transportation to allow our compatriots who want to travel to visit their loved ones and hometowns to do so without stress and the extra burden imposed by the high cost of transport around this period.

“The President is well aware of the recent increase in the cost of inter-state transportation and even for air travel.

Traditionally, our people love to travel during Christmas and end of year to be with families and friends and this has been the practice for ages. “We also know that globally, intra-country travels and movement of people, goods and services always peak at Christmas and end of the year because of the socio-gravitational pull of the period which transporters always cash in on to increase fares astronomically.”

He continued: “In recognition of the economic situation of the country, which he is working very hard to turn around, President Tinubu wants Nigerians to be able to travel within Nigeria to wherever they want to go to meet their loved ones without the extra-burden of paying exorbitantly for inter-state public transportation.

“It is in this wise that the Federal Government is announcing, beginning from tomorrow, a special discounted holiday season fare on road transport and zero-fare by rail across Nigeria.”

Explaining further, he added: “What this means is that from tomorrow(December 21), Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via minibuses, luxury buses at 50% discount of current cost and all our train services on the routes the trains currently serve at zero cost to and fro on their travels this holiday season.

“This special presidential intervention will commence tomorrow Thursday, December 21. It will end on January 4, 2026. The Federal Government through the Ministry of Transportation will be working with transporters, road transport unions, Nigerian Railway Corporation to seamlessly deliver on this special presidential initiative.

“From tomorrow, Nigerians wishing to embark on inter-state travel to any part of the country from Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Ibadan, Akure, Maiduguri, Sokoto and other major inter-state transportation hubs will be able to do so at half the cost.

“The Federal Government under the leadership of President Tinubu is working very hard to make sure Nigerians have a memorable and happy holiday season.”

More Nigerians travelled this year – Drivers

For Taofeek Alarape, a driver at Ojota motor park, parks generally recorded the presence of more passengers this year. “Last year, there was so much noise about hunger. Things have changed now because the prices of foodstuffs have fallen.

That’s why people can think of travelling. Even students stayed back in school during this time last year. But more people are clearly travelling this year.” Dismissing the claim that a hike in the fares charged by transporters smacks of insensitivity, another driver, Olaide Jamiu, said: “To the best of my knowledge, the reason there is a hike in fuel price could be traced to many reasons. Naturally, this is the time people travel a lot. Almost everywhere you go in Lagos, there is traffic.

There is a slash in the fuel price but traffic jams take away your fuel. I was coming from Ilorin. There was no traffic jam until I got to Long Bridge. We spent two hours there alone before getting to Ojota.” Corroborating his colleague’s claim, he added: “There is a clear difference between this year and last year. Last year was bad, but this year is a lot better.”

‘Why people lament high airfares’

At the local wing of the Murtala Muhammad Airport, particularly at the departure and arrival sections, not many people were seen. Speaking with a staffer of Arik Air, who did not want her name in print, she mentioned airlines had a high influx of passengers boarding airlines to travel as it is the festive season. Commenting on the airfares, she said: “There has been no increase or reduction as it is the same since June this year.

However, as this is the peak period, cheaper tickets get sold out faster and it has always been available before now. The people talking about high airfares are those buying at the last minute and they are limited for a while. Like now, if you want to buy a ticket, be ready to pay N500,000. For a business class ticket one way to Abuja goes for N500,000 and Economy class goes for N350,000.”

What govt must do

Worried by what it called the severe hardship faced by travellers on roads, a group, the Southeast Youths for Development and Good Leadership (SEYDGLE) urged South East Governors to engage Federal Government and its relevant agencies, to embark on works on failed national highways ahead of the Yuletide festivities.

The group, in a statement by the Executive Secretary, Ijeoma Chidi-Nwosu, said the Onitsha-Owerri Road, EnuguAbakaliki Road and other access roads in the South-East region have become death traps, adding that travellers are reportedly stranded for hours and even forced to sleep on the road due to the terrible condition of the highway. It added that the Abuja–Lokoja Highway, especially around the Lokoja axis, had recorded prolonged traffic gridlock.

According to the group, motorists heading to the South-East have been stranded for days as a result of the poor state of the road and ongoing, but slow palliative repairs. It further stated that many Abuja-based travellers have been advised to consider alternative routes or prepare mentally for extreme delays.

“There is an urgent need for the governors of the South-East to act collectively and proactively by engaging the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Works, and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency(FERMA) to ensure that these critical access roads are properly fixed and made motorable.

“Such engagements should also involve governors of neighbouring states through which these highways pass, to allow for coordinated and effective intervention that will benefit all affected regions socially and economically,” it stated.

It further noted: “The suffering of Christmas returnees is avoidable. What is required is leadership, cooperation, and timely engagement with the appropriate federal authorities. “SEYDGLE urges Southeast leaders to act now, in the collective interest of the region and its people.”