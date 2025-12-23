Yuletide: Police Square Up Against Security Threats

As the Yuletide season unfolds, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command has stepped up its game, working round-the-clock to contain the activities of criminal elements and ensuring hitchfree celebrations, CALEB ONWE reports

With just a few days to Christmas, the festive lightings aand decorations are already visible on the streets. There are a lot if movements as homebound ttravelers troop to the bus terminal to catch their flights.

But as usual, this is also the period when criminalities witness a spike and security agencies work round the clock to contain criminal threats. At the center of this effort is the FCT Police Command, which in the last quarter of 2025 has waged an intense campaign against kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes.

Inside Abuja learnt that one of the reasons that the nation’s capital remains a centre of attraction to different people with various purposes, is the fact that it is gradually developing into one of the most important cosmopolitan cities in the world.

Strategically located at the heart of the country and bordered by Niger, Kaduna, Kogi and Nasarawa states, the FCT serves as Nigeria’s political and diplomatic nerve centre.

It is also believed that its cosmopolitan status, according to police authorities, makes Abuja both a magnet for lawabiding citizens pursuing opportunities and for criminal elements seeking to exploit its economic, political and social significance.

On assumption of office in October 2025, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller Dantawaye,carried out a comprehensive review of security conditions across the six Area Councils. He stated that the assessment revealed challenges typical of a fast-growing metropolis: kidnapping, armed robbery, “one-chance” robbery, car theft, drug-related offences and other crimes.

The CP noted that, “In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, we adopted a focused, intelligence-driven operational approach,” . That approach, he said, was anchored on crime analysis, hotspot mapping, collaboration with sister security agencies and continuous evaluation of operations to guide deployments and tactical responses.

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the strategy rested on several pillars: strengthened community policing, sustained intelligence-led operations, targeted clearance exercises, enhanced visibility policing, public enlightenment and strategic communication. He revealed that between October and December 2025, those measures translated into significant operational results.

Three Months, 300 Crime Cases

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that within the three-month period under review, the FCT recorded a total of 300 crime cases including kidnapping, armed robbery and other categories. From these cases, 160 suspects were arrested, while 32 victims were rescued from various criminal situations.

It was disclosed that out of these crimes, kidnapping incidents stood at seven cases, leading to the arrest of 41 suspects.

Police said several kidnapping gangs operating within and around the FCT were dismantled through intelligenceled operations, forest combing exercises and joint actions with other security agencies.

According to the Police, twenty-four kidnap victims, including women and children, were rescued from criminal hideouts and forest locations. Police also revealed that armed robbery remained a major concern, with 62 cases recorded. These resulted in the arrest of 38 suspects and the dismantling of several robbery syndicates.

Police operations in this area also yielded the recovery of firearms and live ammunition. Inside Abuja learnt that the menace of “one-chance” robbery, a form of public transport-related crime, accounted for 26 cases, with 12 suspects arrested following sustained surveillance, stopand-search operations and targeted raids.

Eight victims of “one-chance” robbery and other violent crimes were rescued through prompt police intervention. Car theft and vehicle snatching cases numbered 35.

Eleven suspects were arrested, and 20 stolen vehicles were recovered within and outside the FCT. These recoveries were linked to crimes ranging from armed robbery and kidnapping to “one-chance” operations.

It was further highlighted, that beyond these headline crimes, arrests were also made for homicide, cultism, drug-related offences, illegal possession of firearms, cyber-related fraud and other violent crimes. In total, 120 suspects were apprehended across these categories.

Recoveries and prosecutions

Inside Abuja gathered that the scale of recoveries during the period underscored the intensity of police operations. Firearms and weapons recovered included 21 AK-47 rifles, 10 shotguns, one K2 rifle, 37 locally made pistols, 31 locally fabricated firearms, four magazines and 1,700 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres.

Other weapons and tools seized included knives, cutlasses, scaffold rods, a hand saw and iron bars. Police also revealed that it recovered 86 bags of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, a large quantity of other illicit drugs and substances, digital scales, communication devices, motorcycles and assorted dangerous weapons.

Fourteen vehicles linked to car theft, armed robbery, kidnapping and “onechance” cases were recovered, alongside counterfeit stamps, fake boarding tickets and other fraudulent materials.

Also, cash recoveries from criminal operations amounted to N15.45 million, representing proceeds of kidnapping, armed robbery, fraud and related crimes.

Inside Abuja learnt that in line with due process, 96 suspects were charged to court within the period. Of these, 60 convictions were secured, while other cases remain at various stages of prosecution. Disciplinary cases involving police personnel were also handled through internal mechanisms, in accordance with existing regulations.

Sacrifice and resolve

Inside Abuja’s check revealed that as the fight to secure the nation’s capital ranges, not all encounters ended without cost. It was said that during several highrisk operations, particularly anti-kidnapping and robbery responses,nine armed suspects were neutralised during gun duels with police operatives.

Unfortunately, the Command also recorded the loss of six police officers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. The Police Commissioner, noted that the sacrifice of these officers remains “a solemn reminder of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to the protection of lives and property.”

Looking ahead

As residents navigate through the festive season, the FCT Police Command says it is determined to build on the gains recorded so far.

There are plans for intensified community policing, deeper intelligence-led strategies, sustained clearance operations, stronger inter-agency collaboration and expanded public enlightenment to address evolving security challenges.

The message from the police hierarchy is clear: while the city will continue to attract diverse people and risks the FCT Command is resolute on squaring up to these threats, ensuring that there is greater safety and public confidence.