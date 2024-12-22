Yuletide: Police Deploy Tactical Units In Black Points

Share

The Ondo State Police Command has deployed tactical units in different parts of the state to prevent a breakdown of law and order during the celebration of Christmas and New Year festivals.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Abayomi Peter Oladipo, who deployed the officers and men, also directed senior police officers to implement the December Operational Order with immediate effect.

Oladipo, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, assured the citizens of security during the festive periods.

Oladipo emphasized that the season transcends religious celebration, serving as a time for families, friends, and loved ones to reunite, reflect, and rejuvenate after the year’s hustle and bustle.

He urged all residents of the state to embrace love, tolerance, and peace during this festive period.

In a bid to ensure public safety and order, the Police Boss directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Heads of Tactical Units to implement the December Operation Order with utmost diligence.

This directive, he said was aimed at bolstering security throughout the season.

According to him “The comprehensive Operation Order highlights the strategic deployment of police patrol teams to enhance visibility around places of worship during Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and subsequent days.

“It also ensures the deployment of intelligence and tactical units for swift responses to emergencies.

“Furthermore, travelers within Ondo State or those using the state as a transit route are assured of their safety on highways. Units such as the Federal Highway Patrol, Safer Highway Patrol, Rapid Response Squad, and Fast Strike Team have been thoroughly briefed, reorganized, and placed on high alert to address any security concerns.

“To complement the Command’s efforts in maintaining a safe and secure environment, the Commissioner of Police urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or movements in their communities to the Police or other relevant security agencies.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"