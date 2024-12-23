Yuletide: Oyo Rep Donates Food Stuffs, Cash To Constituents

Share

As Christians worldwide prepare to mark the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide, lawmaker representing Ibadan North West/Ibadan South West federal constituency of Oyo state at the National Assembly, has extended goodwill and support to Christian faithful across Oyo State.

In the spirit of the Yuletide season, Hon. Olajide, fondly called “ODIDIOMO” reached out to residents of his constituency and beyond with various relief materials, including rice, other essential food items, and financial support.

The gesture, according to his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Tolu Mustapha, was aimed at enabling Christians to partake fully in the joy of the festive season.

During the distribution exercise, which covered all 23 wards within the Ibadan North West/Ibadan South West federal constituency, party executives, community leaders and residents were beneficiaries of his goodwill.

Cash gifts were presented to party executives to appreciate their contributions to the constituency’s development and to ease the burden of celebrating the season.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Hon. Olajide emphasized that the Yuletide season is a time of love, sharing and reflection on the virtues of Christ, which include selflessness and compassion.

“This season reminds us of the importance of giving back and supporting one another. It is my joy to ensure that as many people as possible in our constituency and the state at large can celebrate Christmas with happiness and dignity,” he said.

In addition to providing food items to Christians, Hon. Olajide also extended financial assistance to low-income earners across Oyo State, reaffirming his commitment to alleviating poverty and promoting the well-being of the less privileged.

A People’s Democratic Party chieftain, who is also a former chairman of Ibadan South-west local, Hon. Tajudeen Alesinloye, expressed gratitude to Hon. Olajide on behalf of the beneficiaries, for his thoughtful gesture, describing it as a reflection of his dedication to the welfare of his people.

He said, “Hon. Olajide has always been a man of the people. This gesture has brought joy to many families this Christmas as the cash gift and other support will go a long way in motivating us as we work towards ensuring continued development in our constituency.”

The distribution exercise was marked by an atmosphere of festivity, with songs of praise and prayers offered for Hon. Olajide’s continued success and impactful representation, with Hon. Olajide pledging his avowed commitment to the overall development of his constituency, pledging to sustain similar initiatives and provide more empowerment opportunities in the coming year.

Share

Please follow and like us: