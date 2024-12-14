Yuletide: Osun, Ondo Amotekun Join Forces To Secure Boundaries

Share

…As Osun Amotekun deploys 300 personnel

As the festive season draws near with Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Osun Amotekun Corps has deployed 300 personnel to strategic locations across the state.

Among the deployed operatives are members of the tactical squad, tasked with maintaining vigilance on the movement of people entering and leaving the state.

Their mission, according to the Commander of Amotekun Corps, Dr Omoyele Isaac Adekunle, is to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for residents and visitors alike while conducting surveillance in all parts of the state.

In a statement signed by Public Relations Officer, Osun Amotekun Corps, Yusuf Idowu Abass, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, yesterday, Adekunle, revealed that a comprehensive security plan had been implemented.

The plan, he noted, includes robust intelligence gathering, enhanced visibility patrols, and collaborative efforts with other security agencies to guarantee public safety throughout the festive period.

Dr Adekunle disclosed that the deployed personnel would conduct extensive foot, vehicular, and motorcycle patrols across urban and rural areas of the state.

He explained that the strategic deployment aims to deter criminal elements, as well as detect and prevent any illegal activities in all corners of Osun.

He added that patrols would extend to the 22 entry points into the state, ensuring the vigilant monitoring of all boundaries to intercept potential threats.

“Our mission is to create a visible and formidable security presence across the state.

“We are particularly focused on making sure that the festive season remains free from criminal incidents.

“With our personnel on the ground and intelligence sources actively monitoring potential threats, we are confident that Osun will remain secure during the Yuletide period,” he said.

Dr Adekunle, however, urged residents and visitors to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

He emphasised the need to avoid unnecessary exposure of valuables and to stay aware of one’s surroundings, especially during the busy holiday period.

Additionally, a special collaboration between Osun Amotekun and Ondo Amotekun has been established to enhance security across state borders.

Under this joint arrangement, Ondo Amotekun operatives will patrol from Owena Ijesa through Osu to the Gbongan Roundabout, while Osun Amotekun personnel will cover the route from Gbongan through Osu to Futa Junction in Akure.

“This partnership is aimed at securing both states from external threats, reinforcing the commitment to collaborative security efforts,” he stated.

Dr Adekunle also advised residents to secure their homes and surroundings, urging them to clear any bushes or obstructions around their properties to enhance visibility and safety.

“Before approaching your gate or returning home, always check the surroundings to ensure no suspicious persons are lurking. It is important to stay alert and cautious, especially during this time,” he added.

The Osun Amotekun Corps reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors, promising that the festive season would be celebrated without incident.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"