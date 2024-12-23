Yuletide: Ondo CP Deploys Tactical Units In Blackspots

Share

Ondo State Commissioner of Police Abayomi Oladipo has deployed tactical units in different parts of the state to prevent a possible breakdown of law and order during the yuletide.

He also directed senior police officers to implement the December Operational Order. In a statement by spokeswoman Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the police assured the citizens of security during the festive periods.

Oladipo emphasized that the season transcends religious celebration, serving as a time for families, friends, and loved ones to reunite, reflect, and rejuvenate after the year’s hustle and bustle.

He urged all residents of the state to embrace love, tolerance, and peace during this festive period.

The CP said: “The comprehensive Operation Order highlights the strategic deployment of police patrol teams to enhance visibility around places of worship during Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and subsequent days.”

