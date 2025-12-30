Yuletide: Omosehin Empowers Over 1,000 Underprivileged Ikale Residents

In efforts to bring smiles to the faces of the indigent residents of Ikale during the yuletide, a philanthropist, Hon Bamidele Omosehin distributed various food items, including rice, and cash gifts to over 1000 people.

He distributed the items and cash gifts to widows, elderly people, youths and other vulnerable groups who were drawn across Ikale land.

Omosehin, who annually distributed food items and cash gifts to the underprivileged in Okitipupa and Irele local government areas and beyond, noted that it’s important to offer helping hands to the vulnerable ones in the society to improve their situations.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, who is aspiring to represent Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, also hosted the 6th edition of the Bamidele Omosehin Foundation (BOF) Unity Cup competitions.

Both event was held at the Government Field, Okitipupa, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Sunday. The final match of the football competition was between Alumagidi FC and Embavic FC, with Embavic FC emerging winners.

At the end of the full time, the match ended goalless which led to penalty shoot out. Ultimately, Embavic FC won the match with 5 goals, while its opponent lost one of the kicks ending in 5-4.