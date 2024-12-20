Yuletide: Omokri Commends Tinubu On Historic Milestones

Share

As Nigerians prepare to celebrate the 2024 Christmas and New Year, renowned social media commentator and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has highlighted a series of unprecedented positive developments in the country.

In a recent post on his verified X handle on Thursday, Omokri attributed the significant strides to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated that while the nation is not where it aspires to be, there are enough reasons for Nigerians to smile this season, adding that for the first time in the nation’s history, multiple positive economic and social markers are aligning during the festive period.

Omokri noted that fuel Price Reduction Without Queues which according to him contradicts previous years characterized by fuel scarcity and long queues.

This comes as Nigeria celebrates a major milestone, exporting refined petroleum products to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Also, he highlighted Food Availability Amid High Costs stating that this will ensure Nigerians celebrate the festive season with adequate supplies.

In a move to alleviate financial burdens, Omokri noted that the Federal Government has introduced free interstate public transport for the duration of the holidays.

In his analysis, this policy under Tinubu’s administration, has been widely commended for easing travel stress during the season.

Omokri also commended Tinubu on the approval of the new minimum wage.

He noted that the Federal workers are receiving the newly approved minimum wage.

This he said serves as a significant step towards addressing income disparities and improving the welfare of civil servants.

Additionally, he stated that Security challenges have significantly reduced, with no incidents of terrorism or insecurity reported outside designated theatres of operation.

The Southeast region, previously plagued by instability, is experiencing relative peace following the detention of Nnamdi Kanu and Simon Ekpa, key figures linked to unrest in the region.

Omokri emphasized that these developments are a testament to the gradual progress being made under Tinubu’s administration. He remarked, “We may not be where we want to be as a nation, but things are gradually getting better in Nigeria in many ways. As a Nigerian, you have enough reasons to smile this period.”

The highlighted achievements resonate with Tinubu’s commitment to fostering stability, economic growth, and improved quality of life for Nigerians.

