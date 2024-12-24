Yuletide: Olubadan Felicitates Christians, Urges Emulation Of Christ’s Virtues

Share

His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, (Ige Olakulehin 1), has felicitated Christians all over the world, asking them to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ which include love, forgiveness, provision for the needy, religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence among others.

According to a press release signed by the Monarch’s Chief Press Secretary, Olugbemiga Ayoade, made available to New Telegraph, the Christmas message was given by the paramount ruler at his palace located at Oke Aremo, Ibadan on Tuesday.

Stressing the need to love one another, the monarch stated that the lack of genuine love among citizens is the bane of our society and indeed the world.

He stressed the need for a love of Christ-driven world which will eliminate all the vices and injustice at all levels pervading our society and man’s inhumanity to man across the world.

” Christmas is a season of love as it commemorates the birth of Christ in whom God showed his love for the world. My admonition in this season is for us to embrace love as a way of life for a better Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria and the world at large”

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin used the festive period to enjoin the well-to-do in society to remember the poor and vulnerable encouraging them to provide support in meeting their needs in the spirit of the season and beyond.

Kabiyesi in the Christmas message appreciated the support of the Olubadan Advisory Council, Executive members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes(CCII) traditional title holders, Mogajis, Baales, palace staff and the entire indigenes and residents of Ibadanland, wishing them a merry Christmas and Happy New year in advance.

