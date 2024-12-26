Yuletide: Obi Visits Onitsha Correctional Centre

Share

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi visited the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Onitsha on Christmas Day to celebrate with inmates and assess ongoing rehabilitation programs.

Joined by Archbishop Valerian Okeke, the Grand Patron of the Nigerian Correctional Centres, Obi spent time interacting with inmates undergoing rehabilitation.

During his visit, Obi expressed satisfaction with the fully operational Skill Acquisition Centre, an initiative spearheaded by Archbishop Okeke.

The facility equips inmates with productive skills, enabling them to prepare for life after incarceration.

Additionally, he commended the introduction of educational opportunities within the correctional facility.

He noted that inmates can now take their National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examinations at the Centre.

Moreover, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has established a study centre within the facility, further enhancing access to higher education for the inmates.

“As one who believes deeply in human development through education as a critical tool for national development, I find the establishment of these educational facilities very commendable,” Obi stated.

He also lauded Archbishop Okeke for his relentless efforts in fostering human development through his interventions in the correctional system.

Obi called on the government to replicate similar initiatives across all correctional centres nationwide, emphasizing their importance in rehabilitating inmates, most of whom are youths.

He highlighted that such programs could transform lives and enable inmates to contribute positively to society upon their release.

