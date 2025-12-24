Yuletide: Obey The Musical, Asaba, Itan: The Story Set To Ignite The Stage

All is set for a rich theatrical experience as ‘Obey the Musical’ and Asaba’ premiere in Lagos this Yuletide, just as ‘Itan (The Story)’ is set to return on stage in style.

While the play, Asaba, written and directed by Professor Ahmed Yerima, and produced by Duke of Shomolu Foundation, premiered yesterday to an appreciative audience at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, and is set to complete the two-day run today, ‘Obey the Musical’, written and directed by Adejumo Emmanuel (Boisala) for Duke of Shomolu Foundation premieres on Christmas and Boxing Day respectivey, promising a rich and stimulating experience.

For ‘Itan: The Story’, a play written and directed by Mrs Ayo Jaiyesimi for Thespians Family Theatre, it’s a familiar terrain as it returns on stage on Boxing Day and the day after, also at the serene Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, after 10 incredible years of theatrical brilliance.

A captivating, family friendly, exciting adventure of storytelling, drama, dance, and music, ‘Itan’ tells the story about a village recluse, Pa Latino, who discovers he has a grandson in the city, and sets out to meet him with excitement. But their generational divide and cultural differences spark a tumultuous encounter.

Asiko, a mystical emissary, intervenes, taking them on a journey through time, where dark secrets and surprising revelations await. The story, says Jaiyesimi, “is a landmark production that has been touching hearts and minds for a decade.

Its themes of reconciliation, diversity, and unity are more relevant today than ever, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating this milestone anniversary with our audience.” Through its rich narrative, music, dance, and costumes, ‘Itan: The story’ showcases the power of storytelling to bring people together and heal old wounds.

The play encourages audiences to reflect on their own relationships and communities, and to work towards greater understanding and empathy. Music, dance, and costume are integral to the storytelling in ‘Itan’.

They add depth, emotion, and vibrancy to the narrative, and help to convey the themes and messages of the play in a way that’s both entertaining and impactful. “At Thespian Family Theatre, we believe that the arts have the power to transform individuals and communities.

We’re committed to using theatre as a tool for social change, and to promoting values like empathy, understanding, and reconciliation through our work,” she said.

Jaiyesimi assured that the shows at MUSON Centre will be an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages, stressing that with a talented cast, stunning costumes, and captivating music and dance, ‘Itan: The Story’ is a production that will leave you entertained, inspired, and uplifted.

“’Itan: The Story’ is a production that will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds and ages. It’s a celebration of Nigerian culture and heritage, and a powerful exploration of themes that are relevant to us all. We’re proud to be celebrating 10 years of this award-winning play, and we invite everyone to join us for this special milestone.

“We’re excited about the future of Thespian Family Theatre and the impact we can continue to make through our work. We’re already working on new projects and productions that build on the success of ‘Itan: The Story’, and we’re looking forward to continuing to push the boundaries of storytelling and theatre.”

Jaiyesimi, a seasoned Human Resources Practitioner and Theatre Producer, further stated that at the heart of their work is a commitment to community and a passion for using the arts to drive positive change.

“We believe that storytelling has the power to inspire, educate, and empower individuals and communities to work towards a common goal. “In the production of ITAN, we’re shining a spotlight on the pressing issue of multi-generational tensions that affect families, communities, and workplaces.

We recognise that diversity is a strength, but it requires understanding, empathy, and effective management to unlock its full potential. By exploring the complexities of intergenerational relationships, we aim to spark meaningful conversations and foster greater understanding between young and old.

“Through the story of ITAN, we invite you to join us on a journey of discovery, where the wisdom of experience meets the energy of innovation. By embracing our differences and celebrating our unique strengths, we can create a synergy that drives positive change and empowers individuals to thrive.

We believe that everyone has a role to play in shaping a brighter future, and we’re excited to share this powerful story with you. ‘Itan: The Story’, is a testament to the power of storytelling and its ability to captivate audiences.

As part of the larger ITAN universe, which includes 52 stories across various formats such as storybooks and comics, ITAN is a celebration of African culture, deep thought, and vivid imagination. With its richly woven narratives and masterful storytelling, ITAN has become a beloved franchise, delighting audiences of all ages.”