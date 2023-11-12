Yuletide: Obaseki Flags Off Operation ‘Still Water III’, Assures Of Safety, Security

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has flagged off ‘Exercise Still Water III,’ assuring the people of the state of safety and security during the yuletide seasons.

Obaseki, at the flag off at Okoroma Community General Area, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, hailed the Chief of Army Staff, the military and other security agencies for their commitment to tackling insecurity and guaranteeing the protection of lives and property of people.

He said, “I want to thank you for ensuring the flag off of this operation coincides with our 2023 Alaghodaro celebration. This is our seventh Alaghodaro celebration as we are inviting our brothers, sisters, and friends all around the world to come and see the accomplishment their government has achieved in the last seven years.”

The governor, who noted that security is the basis for development in society, said without safety and assurances of the security of lives and properties, investors will be reluctant to bring their investments or resources into any area or community.

He stated, “We thank God, particularly in the last three years as we have seen significant improvement in security in Edo State. This has been made largely possible through the collaboration of Federal and State security agencies.

“Operation Still Water is geared towards enhancing activities of security operatives to ensure that by this time of the year when we are expecting our kids and kin to come home for the celebration, Edo is safe.

“We have noticed in the last few years that we have a very low record of criminal incidents in Edo State during the yuletide seasons and we believe that with ‘Operation Still Water III,’ we will not record any incident in Edo this yuletide.”

The governor added, “I want to thank the Chief of Army Staff as well as the military formation and installations in Edo State for the support which they have given our administration. The Chief of Army Staff approved us to build an Army Forward Base in Ehor about three years ago to deal with the high incidents of kidnapping on that stretch of Benin-Auchi Road.

“When we cried to him again last year that we are recording high incidents of criminality in the Sobe axis, he approved again for another Army Forward Base in Sobe and with this installation, criminal activities have reduced in these areas and across the State.”

In his address, Commander HQ 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Benin City, Brig. Gen. Danlami Ndahi said the objective of the exercise is to rid Edo State of prevailing crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, farmer-herders’ clashes, child trafficking, oil bunkering, communal clashes, and drug peddling amongst others.

“The exercise will be conducted in collaboration with other sister security agencies who will perform their statutory roles as this will enhance the cooperation and collaboration of security agencies in Edo State to ensure the unity of purpose in eradicating all forms of sundry crimes in Edo State,” the military commander added.

Earlier, the Enogie of Obagie Nevbuosa, His Royal Highness (HRH) Imadomwinyi Endurance, noted, “This exercise came at the appropriate time, and choosing my community as a base is prayers answered as ‘ember’ month is a time when crime rates rise astronomically. If potential investors are not sure of their investments, they will not come into the State to invest, hence the need to improve security.

“As a Community, we will give the maximum support needed for this exercise to be successful.”