Yuletide: NSCDC Zamfara Deploys 555 Personnel

In preparation for the Christmas and New Year festivities, the Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 555 personnel across the state to ensure the safety of lives and property.

The State Commandant, Sani Mustapha, disclosed that the personnel have been strategically deployed to worship centres and other critical locations across the fourteen local government areas of the state to guarantee peaceful celebrations.

According to him, security measures have been intensified to ensure a safe and hitch-free Yuletide period for residents of the state.

Commandant Mustapha assured that NSCDC personnel would maintain consistency, professionalism, and vigilance throughout the festive season to sustain peace and order and ensure fruitful celebrations.

He also urged worshippers and residents to remain security-conscious and report any suspicious movements or persons to security agencies for prompt action.

The Commandant reaffirmed that the NSCDC, under the leadership of the Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, OFR, mni, remains committed to protecting the populace and safeguarding the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure.