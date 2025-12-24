Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys 55,000 Operatives Nationwide

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed more than 55,000 operatives across the country to strengthen security during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The Commandant General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, disclosed that the nationwide deployment is aimed at safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure, as well as protecting lives and property before, during and after the yuletide celebrations.

A statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer of the Corp, CSC Afolabi Babawale, said the CG maintained that the security operation became necessary in view of heightened criminal activities usually associated with festive periods, when criminal elements take advantage of increased movement and public gatherings to carry out unlawful acts.

Audi said the Corps would intensify intelligence driven operations to tackle threats such as banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, farmerherder clashes and insurgency, stressing that timely and credible information from the public remains crucial to proactive crime prevention.

He directed all zonal commanders to closely supervise formations under their jurisdiction, while state commandants were instructed to coordinate area commands, divisional offices and other units to ensure effective coverage nationwide. The deployment, he explained, involves both overt and covert operations, with full mobilisation of personnel to ensure maximum protection of citizens and public assets.