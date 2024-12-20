Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys 28,300 Operatives Nationwide

Share

On Friday, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed 28,300 tactical operatives across the country to protect critical national assets and infrastructure during the festive season.

The NSCDC spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, who made this known in a press statement stressed that the NSCDC, as the lead agency for protecting critical infrastructure, would not tolerate any breaches of its mandate

The statement added that the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi urged that all hands must be on deck as we approach the end of the year as criminally minded persons often take advantage of festive seasons to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

The statement added, “The NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, has ordered the swift deployment of 28,300 tactical operatives to enhance the provision of adequate security and protection of critical national assets and infrastructure across the states of the federation before, during, and after the yuletide seasons.”

“The NSCDC remains the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure across the federation. This is our statutory mandate and must not be compromised.”

