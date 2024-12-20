Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys 2,500 Personnel In Kwara

Share

The Kwara State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Umar J.G. Muhammed, has ordered the deployment of 2,500 officers and men of the Corps to protect critical national assets and infrastructure, as well as ensure the safety of residents across the state for a peaceful and secure Yuletide celebration.

The deployed officers, according to a statement by the spokesman of the NSCDC, ASC 1 Ayoola Michael Shola, are drawn from the Armed Squad Unit, Operation Harmony, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Unit (CBRNE), Anti-Vandal Unit, and other specialized units, have been evenly and strategically deployed across all 16 local government areas in the state.

Additionally, Plainclothes operatives from the Intelligence and Investigation Department have been deployed for round-the-clock surveillance, as well as overt and covert patrols of recreational and religious centers, market – places, and locations of critical government assets.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"