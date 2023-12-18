Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys 2,500 Operatives In Kwara

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Kwara State Command Of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has undertaken a proactive stance by deploying over 2,500 personnel across the state to forestall the breakdown of law and order before, during and after the Yuletide season.

The deployment, according to a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, ASC Ayoola Michael Shola, would focus on crucial areas prone to threats, including prayer grounds, worship centres, recreational facilities, motor parks, gardens, markets, shopping complexes, black spots, and critical installations.

The statement, which stated that the initiative is aimed at establishing coordinated actionable intelligence, deterring and addressing potential threats to ensure a secured environment for all, added that the Commandant of the state NSCDC, Commandant Umar J.G Mohammed has therefore directed Area Commanders, Divisional Officers and tactical Commanders to beef up security during the Christmas and New Year celebrations to prevent any untoward situation in their areas of responsibility throughout the Christmas season and beyond.

He also charged them to prioritise the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure to check vandalism during and after the Yuletide.

“Commandant Umar reassured Kwara residents that NSCDC is operationally positioned to collaborate with sister security agencies to ensure a secure environment for a joyful and peaceful celebration.

“He urged members of the public to stay watchful, be on high alert, and promptly report any suspicious activities or movements of suspected criminals to security agencies for necessary actions,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, in a concerted effort to bolster security measures and address prevailing challenges in the state, the NSCDC has commissioned its Akerebiata Divisional Headquarters.

At the commissioning, Commandant Umar commended the Balogun Gambari Ward Development Association for their unwavering commitment to ensuring the timely completion of the project, reaffirming that the corps is committed to safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure.