Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys 2,350 Personnel For Hitch-Free Celebrations In Osun

Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 2,350 officers and men of the Corps to all nooks and crannies of the state ahead of Christmas and New Year celebration.

This, according to the command, is to secure the lives and properties of the good citizens of Osun State and all residents for a hitch-free celebration in the state.

NSCDC State Commandant, Agboola Sunday disclosed this in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, ASC Adeleke Kehinde and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Wednesday.

According to the Commandant, the massive officers and men of the Corps were deployed to provide watertight security, covert and overt intelligence operations and round the clock surveillance to ensure that criminally minded people do not perform their anti-social acts before, during and after the celebration.

The Osun NSCDC Commandant who assured members of the public of a massive security arrangement in the state said NSCDC personnel would be deployed to worship centres, market places, recreation centres , critical infrastructure and some other flash points in the state.

He, therefore, warned miscreants who are planning to cause breakdown of law and order to have a change of mind, as they would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Agboola hinted that the command is collaborating with other sister agencies to provide adequate security in Osun State.

He also charged his personnel who are deployed for the assignment to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

While congratulating Christians in the state as they join other faithful across the globe to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Osun State helmsman of NSCDC enjoined those who will be travelling during this festive period to avoid night travels, over-speeding, over loading and stopping on lonely roads.

Agboola stressed that suspicious movements should be reported to the nearest security agency. For any emergency situation, NSCDC Osun State Command’s emergency lines are: 0805555644 and 07041300031.

The Commandant on behalf of the entire officers and men of NSCDC, wishes Osun state residents a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year in advance.