Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys 1,750 Personnel In Osun

A head of this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, Igbalawole Sotiyo, has deployed I,750 personnel across the state to provide-water-tight security, covert and overt operations and round the clock surveillance on all critical national assets and infrastructure to ensure a peaceful and crime free celebration.

Commandant Sotiyo who assured members of the public of a massive security arrangement in the state gave a marching order to all Divisional Officers across the state to deploy personnel to worship centres, market places, recreation centres and some other flash points in the state.

He also charged them to work in synergy with other sister agencies to provide adequate security in the state during and after the celebration He called on those who are planning to cause break down of law and order to have a change of mind or be ready to face the consequence of their action.

The Osun NSCDC boss urged personnel deployed for this assignment to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties. He also appealed to members of the public to report suspicious movement in their environment to nearest security agency.

