Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys 1,700 Personnel, Tightens Security In Osun

In anticipation of a significant influx of visitors into Osun State during the Yuletide season, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has deployed 1,700 personnel to ensure the safety of lives and adequate protection of critical national assets and infrastructure across the state.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Osun State Command, Igbalawole Sotiyo, disclosed this at the State Headquarters, noting that a comprehensive security arrangement aimed at guaranteeing a peaceful and hitch-free celebration has been put in place.

The Commandant said, “The festive period usually records a significant rise in human and vehicular movement as residents and visitors stream into the state, thereby requiring strengthened security arrangements.

” Area Commanders and Divisional Officers have been directed to strategically deploy personnel to places of worship, markets, motor parks, recreational centres, Critical Infrastructure and other identified flashpoints across the state.”

He further issued a marching order to all Divisional Officers to remain proactive and vigilant, stressing that the Command is working in close synergy with sister security agencies to ensure round-the-clock security before, during and after the festivities.

Commandant Sotiyo made it known in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, that the deployment is reinforced with intensified visibility patrols, intelligence-led operations and rapid response teams to promptly address any security threat.

While warning miscreants and criminal elements to steer clear of Osun State during and after the celebration

The Osun helmsman emphasized that the Command would not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone attempting to disrupt public peace and order.

He called on residents to complement security efforts by promptly reporting suspicious movements in persons or activities to the nearest security agency.

Commandant Sotiyo on behalf of officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command, wishes residents of the state a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, assuring them of the Corps’ unwavering commitment to a safe and secure Osun State.