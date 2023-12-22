Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys 1,200 Personnel To Ensure Hitch-Free Festivities In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC ), has made an adequate deployment of 1,200 personnel to cover Christmas and New Year festivities in the state.

The Corp Commandant in the state, CC B. A Argungu stated this in a statement issued to newsmen by the command spokesperson, SC Hamza Adamu on Friday.

CC Argungu who directed the deployment of the personnel to all the places of worship and recreational centres in addition to constant patrols to all nook and crannies within the metropolis.

He also directed all the divisional officers to do the same in their areas of jurisdiction.

While assuring the general public of the Corps’ readiness to collaborate with all the sister security agencies in the state to ensure hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Argungu appealed to the Sokoto State residents to continue to be law-abiding and support all security formations in the State, especially by relaying credible intelligence for proactive measures.