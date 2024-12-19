Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys 1, 750 Personnel In Osun

Share

...Assures adequate security of lives and property

Ahead of this year’s Christmas celebrations, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, Igbalawole Sotiyo has deployed 1,750 personnel across the state to provide water-tight security, covert and overt operations and round-the-clock surveillance on all critical national assets and Infrastructure to ensure a peaceful and crime-free celebration.

Commandant Sotiyo who assured members of the public of a massive security arrangement in the state gave a marching order to all Divisional Officers across the state to deploy personnel to worship centres, marketplaces, recreation centres and some other flash points in the state.

He also charged them to work in synergy with other sister agencies to provide adequate security in Osun State during and after the celebration

He called on those who are planning to break down law and order to have a change of mind or be ready to face the consequences of their action.

The Osun NSCDC boss urged personnel deployed for this assignment to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties. He also appealed to members of the public to report suspicious movement in their environment to the nearest security agency.

Commandant Sotiyo on behalf of the entire officers and men of NSCDC, Osun State Command wishes Osun state residents a merry Xmas and a prosperous new year in advance, a statement signed by the Command’s image maker, ASC Kehinde Adeleke read.

